National Night Out connects community members to police

MILWAUKEE — This is a chance for community members to connect with the police.

"We love being out in the community and seeing the kids. I think it's very important to have the kids become very comfortable with the police. It lets them know that they can feel comfortable, and they can call us if they need us," explained Milwaukee Police Captain Patrick Pajot.

For some, this night out was a place to just be a kid at Kosciuszko Park and feel safe.

"It's fun to see people enjoying their selves and not having to worry about other stuff," 10-year-old Jovan Vargas said.

Residents not only enjoyed themselves, but Alderman Jose Perez says they also had the chance to learn about safety in their own neighborhoods.

"If they want things to change in their neighborhood, they have to be very enthusiastic and feel safe with the police department, with government, with community, and it's not going to happen if people don't get the chance to interact.”

Event organizer Tammy Rivera from Southside Organizing Center said this event provided over 60 resources for residents to interact with.

“Folks can come and get resources on safety for kids, youth, seniors, people with disabilities, environmental health, public health,” explained Rivera.

Safer communities were a big goal of people in attendance.

It was just last month when a 19-year-old was shot and killed at 28th and Burnham Street. However, Rivera says Night Out can help the youth find positive outlets.

"We offer youth opportunities, we give them alternatives to how difficult it is to live in an urban environment, especially if you're a kid of color."

Alderman Perez says the key to a safe neighborhood is talking with one another.

"August is here, we want people to have fun, we want people to be safe, and we want folks to stop solving their conflict resolution with guns, it's unnecessary," Alderman Perez said.

