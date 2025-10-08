National Guard troops stage outside Chicago amid federal immigration operation

CHICAGO — National Guard troops are staging just outside Chicago, waiting for orders on where to go next as part of a federal immigration enforcement operation.

The U.S. Northern Command says there are 200 National Guard troops from Texas and 300 from other areas of Illinois who have been activated in the Chicago area.

Visible signs of National Guard members could be seen at the Army Reserve training facility in the Chicago suburb of Elwood, though it remains unclear where they will be deployed next or how they will be used.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have said the out-of-state troops are not welcome or wanted in their jurisdictions. President Trump wants the troops deployed to "restore order," according to his statements.

Local residents react to troop presence

The situation has drawn attention from residents, including Adam Ehlers, a stay-at-home dad who lives nearby and wanted to see what was happening at the facility.

"It's been pretty quiet so far," Ehlers said.

A handful of Trump supporters and opponents gathered outside the military training facility to observe the developments.

Ehlers expressed opposition to having out-of-state National Guard troops in Illinois.

"I think what I see is the Army National Guard here from Texas, and he promised us that wasn't going to happen. So now that they're here and I'm not seeing it on social media, I'm seeing it with my own eyes. What's the response?" Ehlers said.

When asked by Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson about potential legal challenges, Ehlers responded: "That'd be great. But they're here. I'm looking at them."

Court hearing could determine next steps

A federal court hearing set for Thursday could determine what happens next with the National Guard deployment.

President Trump suggested on social media that Chicago's mayor and the governor should be in jail for "failing to protect ICE officers."

Mayor Brandon Johnson pushed back on X saying,"This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested. I'm not going anywhere."

This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested. I’m not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/MQdHtzis3t — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) October 8, 2025

The National Guard staging comes as part of Operation Midway Blitz, launched last month by the Department of Homeland Security.

The operation has resulted in the arrest of 1,000 individuals who don't have legal status, including people with criminal records, according to DHS..

