NAACP Ozaukee County 'Freedom Fund' event provides college scholarships, celebrates Civil Rights

MILWAUKEE — The NAACP Ozaukee County's 32nd annual Freedom Fund event was at Cardinal Stritch University on Friday at 5 p.m.

The fundraiser contributes to the organization's growth while providing college scholarships to deserving students. Several awards were given to deserving individuals and organizations within the community.

TMJ4

Michael and Jackie Barber won the NAACP Game Changer Award and Natalie Minkel-Dumit was awarded the Frances Hook Award.

The Freedom Fund also celebrates the pursuit of Civil Rights. This year's keynote speaker was Tamika Mallory. She is one of the most influential Black voices of this generation. She was honored as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People and was featured on Fortune's List of the World's Greatest Leaders.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams and Denise Thomas were co-hosts of this year's event.

TMJ4

For more information on the annual event, visit NAACP Ozaukee County's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip