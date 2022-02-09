Mystery tweet: Will Eric Church be announcing a surprise concert in Milwaukee?

MILWAUKEE — Is it possible that country singer Eric Church will be announcing a surprise concert in Milwaukee? Well, his tweet might suggest so.

On Tuesday, Church tweeted just one word: Tomorrow. It was accompanied with a picture that seemingly appears to be the American Family Field in Milwaukee.

See?!

Church is currently on tour and does have two shows in Green Bay in March. So, is it possible Milwaukee has been added a a tour stop? As of Tuesday night, there are no tickets for any Milwaukee shows on his website.

We'll have to see on Wednesday.

