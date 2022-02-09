Mystery tweet: Will Eric Church be announcing a surprise concert in Milwaukee?

MILWAUKEE — Is it possible that country singer Eric Church will be announcing a surprise concert in Milwaukee? Well, his tweet might suggest so.
On Tuesday, Church tweeted just one word: Tomorrow. It was accompanied with a picture that seemingly appears to be the American Family Field in Milwaukee.
See?!
Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/QRSgYxuXgx— Eric Church (@ericchurch) February 8, 2022
Church is currently on tour and does have two shows in Green Bay in March. So, is it possible Milwaukee has been added a a tour stop? As of Tuesday night, there are no tickets for any Milwaukee shows on his website.
We'll have to see on Wednesday.