Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'One of my favorite cities we played in': Eric Church to perform at American Family Field on May 28

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Diamond
<p><<enter caption here>> at The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson produced by Blackbird Presents at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.</p>
ACM Awards: Eric Church pays tribute to stars
Posted at 8:34 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 09:45:00-05

MILWAUKEE — Country music star Eric Church will be performing at American Family Field on May 28, the Brewers announced Wednesday.

The team teased the performance Tuesday with a tweet featuring Church's iconic sunglasses. Church also teased the concert with a tweet of his own, including a graphic of American Family Field.

Church will be joined by GRAMMY nominees and CMA Vocal Duo of the year Brothers Osborne, as well as Parker McCollum.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, and 10-time GRAMMY nominee.

“Eric Church is one of the most entertaining and magnetic talents on stage,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. “We welcome Eric to American Family Field and look forward to an amazing night of entertainment at the ballpark.”

Church's passionate fanbase, known as the Church Choir, will have early access to tickets beginning Friday, Feb. 11. They also will have access to the Church Choir Pre-Show Gathering.

According to the Brewers, the pre-show gathering package includes early entry to the show and access to the pre-show gathering hang, food, two drink tickets, a special gift, giveaways, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing