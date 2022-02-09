'One of my favorite cities we played in': Eric Church to perform at American Family Field on May 28

MILWAUKEE — Country music star Eric Church will be performing at American Family Field on May 28, the Brewers announced Wednesday.

The team teased the performance Tuesday with a tweet featuring Church's iconic sunglasses. Church also teased the concert with a tweet of his own, including a graphic of American Family Field.

Church will be joined by GRAMMY nominees and CMA Vocal Duo of the year Brothers Osborne, as well as Parker McCollum.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, and 10-time GRAMMY nominee.

“Eric Church is one of the most entertaining and magnetic talents on stage,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. “We welcome Eric to American Family Field and look forward to an amazing night of entertainment at the ballpark.”

Church's passionate fanbase, known as the Church Choir, will have early access to tickets beginning Friday, Feb. 11. They also will have access to the Church Choir Pre-Show Gathering.

According to the Brewers, the pre-show gathering package includes early entry to the show and access to the pre-show gathering hang, food, two drink tickets, a special gift, giveaways, and more.

Milwaukee, who's ready to put a drink in your hand this Memorial Day Weekend?



Eric Church is coming to American Family Field on May 28th with very special guests Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum. Tickets on sale February 18 at https://t.co/DxCsmF7enL pic.twitter.com/PD7h2lOkXJ — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 9, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip