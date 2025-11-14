This is a story of an extraordinary young man — and the power of music to break through barriers. Meet Jahmaree, a Milwaukee 23-year-old whose journey is as remarkable as his talent.

TMJ4 Jahmaree on drums

He was born with a portion of his brain undeveloped, but Jahmaree defies the odds every single day — through music, sports, and the support of a family that believes deeply in him.

A Talent That Shows Up Immediately

TMJ4’s Andrea Williams first met Jahmaree as he played drums with the Celtic Nations Milwaukee.

Right away, she saw something special.

“I play 14 instruments, pal,” Jahmaree said with a proud smile. Jahmaree was five or six when specialists at the Mayo Clinic diagnosed him with schizencephaly, a rare birth defect that left him needing 24-hour care. But where others might see limits, he finds opportunity.

E. Ingram Jahmaree at 5 years old.

For him, challenges are simply another rhythm to master.

Watch: How a Milwaukee man turns challenges into extraordinary talent

‘Music is his voice’: How a Milwaukee man turns challenges into extraordinary talent

Music as His Language

Music has become Jahmaree’s voice — the way he communicates joy, curiosity, and his unique view of the world.

He eagerly grabbed the mic to share his musical journey:

“I play all these instruments. I play the bass drum, the trumpet, the trombone, the saxophone, and the banjo. I play all of them.” From piano to banjo, his repertoire is long and impressive.

And when he talks about favorites?

“The trombone is my favorite instrument.”

A Family’s Devotion

Longtime talk radio host Earl Ingram, Jr., and his wife Alberta, have raised their great-nephew since he was two years old.

TMJ4 Alberta and Earl Ingram, Jr. with Jahmaree

Jahmaree can’t carry on full conversations with unfamiliar people, but Earl says that’s where music opens a door.

“Music is a whole different reality for him. It’s his way of communicating.” Jahmaree graduated from Milwaukee High School of the Performing Arts in 2022 and excels in more than music.

A. Ingram Jahmaree is a 2022 grad of Milwaukee High School of the Arts

“He is absolutely a great tennis player. He can hit a ball 280 yards. He loves bowling right now.”

And he’ll gladly list off his adventures:

“I went swimming, pal.”

A Message of Love and Guidance

Earl and his wife know they’ll never be empty nesters — and that’s okay. They want other families to understand that caring for a child with special needs can change a life in powerful ways.

A. Ingram

“Can’t save the world, but you can save one! We made a choice to save him.”

Jahmaree ends his interview the same way he approaches life — with joy and confidence.

“That’s going to do it for us from TMJ4!”

