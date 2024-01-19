Cudahy to start issuing fines for uncleared sidewalks

CUDAHY, Wis. — It's been a week's worth of piled up snow, frozen over streets and sidewalks, but now as temperatures warm up, you could be responsible for cleaning up that mess.

"Maybe an inch, inch and a half, maybe two inches in some spots. The shoveling part of it's not too bad. I can do that," Cudahy resident David Sukup said.

Sukup spent Friday morning shoveling his walking paths and sidewalks in front of his house after Thursday's light snowfall.

"For the dog walkers that walk their dogs, and go to the park across the street, and kids from the high school and other schools that come by. Just trying to be courteous enough to let those people come through cleanly," Sukup explained.

Clean sidewalks mean safe sidewalks, and as a homeowner or business owner, it's your responsibility to get those cleared.

"I've never gotten fined. I'm always taking care of mine," Sukup said.

Some folks haven't taken care of their sidewalks yet, and that might result in fines from the municipality where you live.

"Our ordinance says you've got 24 hours from the end of the snowfall to clear off your sidewalks and once that's done, we can go in, clear them off if we have to, and charge you without any notice," Frank Miller said.

Miller is the director of public works in Cudahy. For the last week, his crews and others around the region have held off on fining folks for covered sidewalks.

"With the temperatures and how hard it was gonna be for residents to clear those areas off, we just didn't feel it was right to push it," Miller explained.

However, starting Monday, Miller said that's going to change.

In Cudahy, it's a minimum fine of $185 if you get cited for an uncleared sidewalk. The city of Milwaukee charges you $50. In most places, if crews have to come out and clear your sidewalk for you, you'll be picking up that tab.

"We are getting complaints from people that walk around a lot. This isn't a money maker for us, it takes a lot of man power, a lot of time, so we're just hoping residents handle this on their own," Miller added.

