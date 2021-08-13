Multiple host cities? NBC's Chuck Todd on Milwaukee's chances of hosting 2024 political convention

MILWAUKEE — Democrats are now seeking cities that want to host their 2024 national political convention. The pandemic dramatically downsized last year's convention in Milwaukee.

NBC's Chuck Todd, moderator of Meet the Press, thinks political conventions may never look the same after 2020.

Milwaukee did not hold the Democratic National Convention it had hoped for because of the pandemic. It was mostly a virtual event.

No $200 million economic impact, no 50,000 visitors and no chance to showcase the city.

The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County called on the DNC "to follow the precedent of so many other postponed events and follow through on your national commitment to our state."

Charles Benson: Democrats here said 'hold on, wait a minute. We think we're due for a redo. We should have had it in 2020 and we want it in 2024.' Does that happen in politics?

Chuck Todd: Oh, it can happen, and I have to tell you, I don't think conventions are ever going to be the same after what we saw in 2020.

President Biden accepted the nomination in his home state of Delaware and the Roll Call with delegates was a cross-country adventure to all 50 states and seven territories.

Chuck Todd wonders if the 2020 DNC may have set the precedent for multiple convention locations.

"I've talked to convention planners, both sides, these are made-for-TV events, they should be national events. Sure, you can have a 'host city' and that matters if there's a contested convention," said Todd. "I think if it's for Biden's re-election, there could be six host cities. I have a feeling this is not going to be what it looked like before, I don't think it'll be one city."

