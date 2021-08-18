Multiple fatalities reported in Jefferson County car accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says multiple people died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 westbound around 3:56 a.m. Wednesday. The accident occurred near the 262 mile marker.

Milbrath reported that preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling westbound when it lost control and crashed into a guardrail.

A second vehicle then came upon the crash and struck the cargo trailer that was still in the roadway. A semi-truck then hit the cargo trailer and guardrail.

Interstate 94 westbound is closed from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills, due to the fact that multiple fatalities were reported.

It's anticipated to reopen around 11 a.m. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommends taking an alternate route from Wis 26 southbound to US 18 westbound then northbound on Wis 89 back to I-94.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

