Multiple events planned for Wisconsin Bike Week

MILWAUKEE — This week is Wisconsin Bike Week and there are multiple events and opportunities for people to hop on and enjoy a nice ride.
Wisconsin Bike Week runs through June 11. On Thursday, residents have an opportunity to take part in a rescheduled bike ride with Mayor Caviler Johnson.
Then on Saturday to wrap up a week of riding, the 5th Street Bike Festival celebrates Polish and Mexican influence on bikes.
"It just kind of a fun day to end bike week with a big celebration and encourage people to get out and ride," said Jake Newborn with Wisconsin Bike Fed.
For more information on all the events, click here.
Thursday
Mayor Bike Ride
- 8:00 a.m.
- Ride starts and ends in Sherman Park
Thursday Night Phoenix Ride
- 6-9 p.m.
- 613 S. 2nd St
- 17 mile slow ride
MKE Bike-In Movie Series at Harbor View
- 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.
- Pixar's LUCA
Saturday
5th Street Bike Fest
- 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- South 5th Street