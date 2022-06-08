Watch
Multiple events planned for Wisconsin Bike Week

This week is Wisconsin Bike Week and there are multiple events and opportunities for people to hop on and enjoy a nice ride.
Wisconsin Bike Week runs through June 11. On Thursday, residents have an opportunity to take part in a rescheduled bike ride with Mayor Caviler Johnson.

Then on Saturday to wrap up a week of riding, the 5th Street Bike Festival celebrates Polish and Mexican influence on bikes.

"It just kind of a fun day to end bike week with a big celebration and encourage people to get out and ride," said Jake Newborn with Wisconsin Bike Fed.

For more information on all the events, click here.

Thursday

Mayor Bike Ride

  • 8:00 a.m.
  • Ride starts and ends in Sherman Park

Thursday Night Phoenix Ride

  • 6-9 p.m.
  • 613 S. 2nd St
  • 17 mile slow ride

MKE Bike-In Movie Series at Harbor View

  • 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.
  • Pixar's LUCA

Saturday
5th Street Bike Fest

  • 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • South 5th Street

