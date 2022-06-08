Multiple events planned for Wisconsin Bike Week

MILWAUKEE — This week is Wisconsin Bike Week and there are multiple events and opportunities for people to hop on and enjoy a nice ride.

Wisconsin Bike Week runs through June 11. On Thursday, residents have an opportunity to take part in a rescheduled bike ride with Mayor Caviler Johnson.

Then on Saturday to wrap up a week of riding, the 5th Street Bike Festival celebrates Polish and Mexican influence on bikes.

"It just kind of a fun day to end bike week with a big celebration and encourage people to get out and ride," said Jake Newborn with Wisconsin Bike Fed.

For more information on all the events, click here.

Thursday

Mayor Bike Ride



8:00 a.m.

Ride starts and ends in Sherman Park

Thursday Night Phoenix Ride



6-9 p.m.

613 S. 2nd St

17 mile slow ride

MKE Bike-In Movie Series at Harbor View



7:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Pixar's LUCA

Saturday

5th Street Bike Fest



1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

South 5th Street

