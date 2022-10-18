Mukwonago referendum wants to raise taxes for more firefighters

The Mukwonago Fire Department is encouraging the community to get out and vote in order to add more firefighters to the department.

A referendum will be on the ballot next month asking voters to raise their tax levies. If both the Town and Village of Mukwonago pass it, six more personnel would be added to the fire department.

"At one point in time, not that long ago, this bottom row had pictures in," Mukwonago Fire Chief Jeff Stien says, pointing at pictures of staff. "And you can see how we've shrunk and it makes it more demanding, more stressful on the staff that we currently have."

The fire department is hosting an information meeting about the referendum on Oct. 25. The general election is on Nov. 8.

