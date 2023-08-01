MCTS bus, police motorcycle, two other vehicles involved in crash near 35th and North

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus, a Milwaukee Police Department motorcycle, and two other vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to MCTS.

The crash happened around 11:22 a.m. near 35th and North when a car ran a red light, hit a second car, which then pushed a police motorcycle into an MCTS bus.

The police officer on the bike was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown.

MCTS says the bus driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

