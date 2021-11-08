MPS offering COVID vaccines to students ages 5-11 at two schools Monday

MILWAUKEE — Students ages 5 to 11 are able to get free vaccines at two Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday.

Hartford University School will be giving students, who have parental permission, their first Pfizer pediatric shot. Faculty and staff will also be eligible for a first, second, or booster shot. This will be happening from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Townsend Public School will be offering the same program but from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You do not need an appointment and the shots are free.

This is another effort for MPS to raise its vaccination rates within the district. The eventual plan is to open 22 community sites at MPS schools. The Milwaukee Health Department will host one to two vaccine clinics at schools per day through Nov. 23. Then the cycle will repeat to give kids their second shots.

