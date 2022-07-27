MILWAUKEE — Scholarships can be pivotal in reducing the cost to get an education.

On Wednesday, several students from across Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) were rewarded with scholarships as part of the MPS Celebration of Scholars.

The event kicked off at No Studios. TMJ4's Andrea Williams joined in on the celebration. You can watch her interviews in the videos above.

“After graduating from Harvard, my goals are to become an immigration lawyer and hopefully run for office," said Katherine Villanueva.

Villanueva, a student at Milwaukee School of Languages, is one of the students who received a scholarship Wednesday. Hamilton High School student Mousa Qatoum also received a scholarship.

“This is truly a milestone for me and my future," Qatoum said.

According to MPS Foundation, a record-breaking $281,500 in scholarships was awarded to the Class of 2022.

Of the awardees, 93% are students of color, and 31 of the 38 will be first-generation college students.

