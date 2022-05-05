MPS Department of Black & Latino Male Achievement hosts mental health awareness symposium

MILWAUKEE — Tune into TMJ4 News at 5 to hear from students who participated in the event as well as organizers.

The Milwaukee Public Schools Department of Black and Latino Male Achievement held its first-ever Youth Mental Health Awareness Symposium Thursday.

The purpose of the symposium, according to MPS, was to help students understand the importance of mental health awareness and to specifically address the mental health and wellness of MPS students.

Community mental health professionals volunteered to speak with students at the symposium about available resources and how mental health impacts their racial and ethnic demographics.

100 students from six schools voluntarily showed up at the event.

"Together, BLMA, students, and mental health professionals can ensure they are building awareness and innovative solutions to common wellness issues of Milwaukee's Black and Latino population," MPS said on a promotional flyer for the event.

