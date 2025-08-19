MPS continues lead paint remediation as new school year approaches

Milwaukee Public Schools says 36 schools are still working on getting the all-clear from lead paint hazards as the new school year approaches.

MPS has been cleaning up and repainting schools all summer after lead concerns forced closures, disrupting thousands of student schedules last Spring.

The district reports that 14 of the 50 schools in their lead remediation plan have been cleared by the Milwaukee Health Department to open. MPS expects the remaining schools to be safe and ready when classes begin after Labor Day.

TMJ4 caught up with paint crews working at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School, a K4-8th grade school.

The problem first surfaced in March after several schools were closed due to significant lead hazards.

Interim Chief Operating Officer Mike Turza says remedial work has been ongoing for months.

"When we looked at this project, the safety of the kids was the primary thing that we were concerned about so we went through the process of stabilizing all the paint, which is a very long and intensive process, painted the surfaces, thoroughly cleaned everything," Turza said.

Once cleaned, the Milwaukee Health Department has the final say in clearing schools to open. Milwaukee French Immersion School has already passed the test.

"All schools will have to go through the analytical wipes that is performed under the jurisdiction of the Milwaukee Health Department, and then they clear us officially that we're lead free," Turza said.

But Turza says there's still work to be done at other schools later this year.

"I want to be clear is that this was our first set of all those schools that were built pre-1950. We still have work to do on those schools that are post 1950, and that'll happen in the months of September through December," Turza said.

MPS estimates their lead remediation plan will cost $16 million.

MPS provided a list of schools that are undergoing or have completed the lead remediation process:

CLEARED SCHOOLS



Academia de Lenguaje y Bellas Artes (ALBA)

Brown Street Academy

Doerfler School

Fernwood Montessori School

Greenfield Bilingual School

Kagel School

LaFollette School

MacDowell Montessori

Maryland Avenue Montessori School

Milwaukee French Immersion School

Golda Meir School – Lower Campus

Starms Early Childhood Center

Trowbridge School of Great Lakes Studies

Westside Academy

SCHOOLS IN PROGRESS



Auer Avenue School

Lloyd Barbee Montessori School

Bay View Montessori School-Lower

Bay View Montessori School-Upper

Burbank School

Burdick School

Cass Street School

Clarke Street School

Craig Montessori School

Eighty-First Street School

Forest Home Avenue School

Franklin School

Escuela Fratney

Grant School

Hampton School

Hartford University School

Hawley Environmental School

Hayes Bilingual School

Hi-Mount Community School

Hopkins Lloyd Community School

Humboldt Park School

Keefe Avenue School

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School

Lincoln Avenue School

Longfellow School

Manitoba School

Mitchell Integrated Arts School

Morgandale School

Neeskara School

Riley Dual Language Montessori School

Sherman Multicultural Arts School

Siefert School

Story School

Townsend Street School

Escuela Vieau

Zablocki School

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

