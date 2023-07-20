MPD shares new crime numbers: Milwaukee homicide and vehicle theft numbers down in 2023

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is seeing a sustained reduction in homicides and a decline in auto thefts so far this year, according to Milwaukee Police and Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Mayor Johnson shared the new crime numbers from the last quarter during a press conference Thursday morning.

"I am very pleased to report that this quarter, part one crime is down 13%," said Chief Norman. "I thank the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department who work to keep our community safe."

Homicides in the city are down 31% so far this year compared to this time last year. Auto thefts are down 32% and non-fatal shootings are up 2%. Other areas that have seen a decline from last year include aggravated assault, theft, auto theft, and arson.

Areas that have seen an increase from this time last year include rape, robbery, human trafficking, burglary, and carjackings.

"I'm increasingly confident that the actions that we're taking at the City of Milwaukee are making a positive difference in improving the public safety that we are seeing in the city," Mayor Johnson said during the press conference.

Check out all the crime numbers from the police department:

TMJ4 Milwaukee Police Department crime numbers.

