MPD officer shot-and-wounded released from hospital

WAUWATOSA, Wis — One week after Milwaukee police officer Dan Morrell was shot in a standoff in the line of duty, he left the hospital.

A group of about two officers surrounded him, excited to see him in good spirits, as he was wheeled out of Froedtert Hospital Tuesday afternoon, accompanied with his wife, Tiffany.

While Officer Morrell didn't speak with the media, the Morell family released a statement:

Dan and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has and continues to support us during this trying time.



The priority now is to focus on Dan's recovery. While he has a long road ahead, we are confident that it is not insurmountable, and it's because of the love and support all of you have shown that we know that we will prevail.



Despite the circumstances surrounding the incident that caused Dan's injury, we will always be grateful for the support from the vast majority of the citizens of the city of Milwaukee, as well as the officers and administration of the Milwaukee Police Department, rallying around Dan and our great police department in difficult times.



To Dan's teammates, we cannot express in words the gratitude for your heroic actions on that day, and the unwavering and continued support ever since. You are the best of the best, never forget that.



To the dedicated professionals from the Milwaukee Fire Department that initiated Dan's care on the day of his injury, and to all the doctors, nurses and support staff at Froedtert Hospital, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. To Dan's care team in particular, some of the scariest moments of our lives happen around nurses and doctors, so we are especially grateful for the amazing ones who gave Dan such exceptional care at his most vulnerable moment.



Many citizens don't realize the sacrifices, danger, and family hardships involved in police work; but, regardless of this, our officers willingly respond within minutes to any situation, to assist the people they swore to protect, many times at their own peril. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers not just today, but each and every day.



Thank you to everyone here today, and for the love and support you have shown and continue to show throughout his journey. Dan & Tiffany Morrell

Last Tuesday, Morrell was part of the team responding to a domestic violence call near 18th & Fairmount, when the suspect opened fire, hitting Morrell in the leg.

The Milwaukee Police Association says Morrell needed multiple surgeries to repair a shattered femur and a nicked artery.

The police union adds, they're unsure of how mobile Officer Morrell will be after this shooting, but they're happy to see him alive.

There is a GoFundMe available for Officer Morrell.

