Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large police presence at Fairmount and Green Bay Avenue near Lincoln Park in Milwaukee

Poster image(9).jpeg
TMJ4
Poster image(9).jpeg
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 11:58:27-05

TMJ4 is following up on a large police presence in Milwaukee.

A large group of Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies and Milwaukee police officers have gathered near the corner of Fairmount and Green Bay Avenue. That's near Lincoln Park.

TMJ4 has crews headed to the scene to bring you more information. This story will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device