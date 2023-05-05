Watch Now
MPD, Medical Examiner responding to reported shooting at North Shore Bank

Posted at 6:14 PM, May 05, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting at the North Shore Bank location near 58th and Forest Home Ave. in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office says they are also responding to the scene.

It happened just before 5:00pm on Friday.

A TMJ4 News crew on the scene says the investigation seems to be involving an armored truck in the parking lot of the bank.

Stick with us for updates on this developing story.

