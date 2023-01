MILWAUKEE — Armed suspects robbed an armored truck outside the North Shore Bank on Capitol Drive Thursday morning, and they are still on the run.

According to Milwaukee police, the suspects approached and robbed armored truck company Thillens employees of money.

Officers are now seeking unknown suspects.

The armed robbery happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday near 79th and Capitol.

No injuries were reported.

