MPD arrest man after three-year-old unintentionally shoots self

Sal Sendik
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jul 11, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department were called to the 3900 block of N. 77th Street at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting.

While on scene, police learned that a three-year-old boy grabbed a loaded firearm and unintentionally shot himself. The boy suffered non-fatal injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD arrested a 23-year-old Milwaukee man in connection with this incident.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

