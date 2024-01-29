Watch Now
MPD and MCSO investigate double shooting near Garden Homes Park in Milwaukee

Two people were hospitalized
Milwaukee Police confirmed a shooting near Garden Homes Park on Sunday, Jan. 28th. Officers say two people were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 22:13:22-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police (MPD) and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near Garden Homes Park.

TMJ4 News crews saw a large law enforcement presence near 26th and Congress shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Police on-scene confirmed that there was a shooting and that two people were transported to a hospital via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

Both police and sheriff's deputies were on scene collecting evidence Sunday.

MPD officers said MCSO will lead the investigation because the park is a county park.

It's unclear who was involved in the shooting or what may have led up to the incident.

