MPD and MCSO investigate double shooting near Garden Homes Park in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police (MPD) and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near Garden Homes Park.

TMJ4 News crews saw a large law enforcement presence near 26th and Congress shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Police on-scene confirmed that there was a shooting and that two people were transported to a hospital via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

Both police and sheriff's deputies were on scene collecting evidence Sunday.

MPD officers said MCSO will lead the investigation because the park is a county park.

It's unclear who was involved in the shooting or what may have led up to the incident.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip