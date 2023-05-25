Watch Now
Mount Pleasant OKs land sale to Microsoft for new data center

Microsoft is buying a 315-acre parcel of land in the Village of Mount Pleasant in Racine County for the new data center.
Microsoft's $1 billion investment is moving forward in Racine County after final approval for the proposed data center near the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant.
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 14:56:10-04

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The Village of Mount Pleasant in Racine County has closed on its land sale to Microsoft for their planned $1 billion data center there.

According to a news release from backers on Thursday, the Village of Mount Pleasant, Racine County, Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC), Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and Milwaukee 7 announced the closing of Microsoft Corporation’s $50 million land purchase.

Microsoft is buying a 315-acre parcel of land in the Village of Mount Pleasant for the new data center.

"Pending approvals, site readiness work could start later this year," the news release states.

VILLAGE OF MOUNT PLEASANT, RACINE COUNTY COMPLETE LAND

PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT

Data center campus to be located in Racine County’s Village of Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, WIS. – The Village of Mount Pleasant, Racine County, Racine County

Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC), Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

(WEDC) and Milwaukee 7 today announced the closing of Microsoft Corporation’s (Microsoft)

approximately $50 million land purchase of a 315-acre parcel of land in the Village of Mount

Pleasant in Racine County. The company plans to create a data center campus.

“This is an exciting next step in the process of welcoming Microsoft’s new data center

development to Racine County,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. "This

project offers an incredible growth opportunity for our community."

Microsoft purchased the land in the east section of Area III of Tax Increment District No. 5 from

the Village of Mount Pleasant.

“We are proud to move forward with this highly anticipated development,” said Village of Mount

Pleasant President David DeGroot. “The purchase of this land, which has been transformed in

recent years, is a win for taxpayers and residents alike.”

Microsoft will develop a $1 billion, 315-acre data center campus. Pending approvals, site

readiness work could start later this year.

ABOUT THE VILLAGE OF MOUNT PLEASANT

The Village of Mount Pleasant is a community that prides itself in one of its greatest assets -

location. Comprised of 36 square miles in Eastern Racine County, Mount Pleasant is one of the

fastest growing communities in the State of Wisconsin. Stretching from Lake Michigan to

Interstate 94, its location provides easy access to metropolitan Milwaukee and Chicago, as well

as Mitchell International Airport. Mount Pleasant also offers a wide variety of business

opportunities. Numerous local, national, and international companies call Mount Pleasant home,

including Case New Holland, Badger Meter, Foxconn, Putzmeister, SC Johnson, Seda

International Packaging, and many others. Companies are consistently expressing interest in

the community and the area as a whole, allowing the Village to see consistent growth in

Microsoft to invest in Village of Mount Pleasant

Page 2

employment opportunities and amenities for residents. Learn more at

http://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/.

ABOUT RACINE COUNTY

Racine County is located on the shores of Lake Michigan, conveniently situated between

Milwaukee and Chicago. The county boasts lakefront beaches and gently rolling hills, vibrant

urban areas and peaceful rural retreats. World-renowned businesses like SC Johnson, Twin

Disc, and InSinkErator; first-class amenities like Reefpoint Marina, Racine Zoo, and Racine Art

Museum; and nearly 200,000 diverse and welcoming residents all call Racine County home.

From Burlington to the City of Racine, and the 15 communities in between, Racine County has

something to offer everyone. Learn more at www.RacineCounty.com.

Racine County board approves $1 billion Microsoft proposal

Final approval: Microsoft's $1 billion data center moves forward in Racine County

By Taylor Lumpkin, Apr 18, 2023

Microsoft's $1 billion investment is moving forward in Racine County after final approval for the proposed data center near the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant.

Microsoft officials are eager to get started on their project and begin building.

"It's got all of the infrastructure. It's the size that we need. It's ready to go. It's a perfect parcel of land," Paul Englis, global director of community research and engagement for Microsoft, said.

Microsoft representatives say there are a number of benefits to moving the tech company's presence to Racine County, including providing hundreds of jobs in construction, engineering, IT, and more.

"This is a place where Microsoft will recruit and hire and hopefully retain employees," Englis said.
Along with job creation, Englis says Microsoft will be able to invest back into surrounding communities and businesses and help the entire area thrives.

"Our community investments are really designed to help bring economic inclusion and help sort of bridge the digital divide," Englis said. "We help with the curriculum, we donate equipment to the schools so they can have labs for the students to work on, we provide scholarships."

Matt Mauntamuro, CEO of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, shares, "I look forward to the opportunity for our member businesses to partner and collaborate with Microsoft as they enter Racine County."

And that is something residents, including Alfonso Gardner, are happy to hear. He says he has some reservations about the company coming to the area, and wants the tech company to help improve the lives of Black families in the county.

"Microsoft needs to understand when they come here they have to deal with everybody. Everybody has to get an opportunity," Gardner said. "Only 8 percent of Blacks in this county have a bachelor's degree. Microsoft can help with that. I'm going to make sure they get with the Black community."

And that is a promise Microsoft officials say they are dedicated to keeping.

