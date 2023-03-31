Village board approves $1 billion Microsoft data center in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The Mount Pleasant Village Board approved three agreements Thursday evening that will advance plans from Microsoft Corporation to purchase a 315-acre parcel of land in the village.

The proposed development, which is to develop a $1 billion data center campus, will be considered by the Racine County Board at its April 11 and April 18 meetings.

According to the village, Microsoft signed agreements to purchase land in the east section of Area III of Tax Increment District No. 5. The company's purchase is subject to local approvals by the village and Racine County, including the three initial agreements:



Purchase & Sale Agreement: Allows Microsoft to purchase and the village to sell nearly 315 acres of land within TID 5 for $50,085,000.

Development Agreement: Microsoft will develop a $1 billion, 315-acre data center campus, and work could possibly start later this year.

Implementation Agreement between the village, Racine County, and Foxconn to enable the Microsoft project in TID 5.

“For the Village of Mount Pleasant and our entire Racine County community, the potential benefits of Microsoft’s planned investment cannot be overstated. This project is an ideal fit for TID 5, and could attract additional high-quality growth for our area,” said Village of Mount Pleasant President David DeGroot. “The Village of Mount Pleasant looks forward to continued discussions with Microsoft regarding this incredible opportunity. We will continue to collaborate with Racine County as the Racine County Board considers the relevant agreements.”

The land was originally assembled for Foxconn Technology Corp., according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Economic development officials began searching nationally for someone to develop on the land after Foxconn did not use the full 2,500 acres the village assembled for the company.

“Microsoft was attracted to this location because it is primed for development,” Mount Pleasant village president David DeGroot said. “Through local investments, we have transformed this area of Mount Pleasant and equipped it with the infrastructure necessary to support a major investment by Microsoft.”

