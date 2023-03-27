Microsoft could build $1 billion data center near Foxconn in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Microsoft Corp. could potentially build a $1 billion data center campus near Foxconn in Mount Pleasant, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The data center could be built on 315 acres that the village originally assembled for Foxconn Technology Corp., Sean Ryan with the BizJournal reports.

Economic development officials began searching nationally for someone to develop on the land after Foxconn did not use the full 2,500 acres the village assembled for the company.

“Microsoft was attracted to this location because it is primed for development,” Mount Pleasant village president David DeGroot said. “Through local investments, we have transformed this area of Mount Pleasant and equipped it with the infrastructure necessary to support a major investment by Microsoft.”

Though officials did not announce how many jobs the project could potentially create, the data center represents a more than $1 billion investment.

The Mount Pleasant Village Board will consider the proposed agreements in March and April, which state that Microsoft would buy the 315 acres from the village for nearly $50.1 million by the end of July, according to BizJournal. Construction to prepare the site could begin later this year.

Foxconn Technology Group provided TMJ4 News with the following statement:

“The collaboration with Microsoft and local government demonstrates Foxconn’s partnership with others to further the goals and intentions of creating a science and technology hub.

"As a result of Foxconn’s presence, Mount Pleasant has undergone a transformation of infrastructure that continues to support potential business cases for additional Foxconn production. In Wisconsin, Foxconn has invested over $1 billion, manufactures data servers for tier-1 customers, remains committed to driving its ongoing business operations and is committed to finding new opportunities in response to market demand.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

