OAK CREEK, Wis. — The driver of a motorcycle died in a crash near Ace Industrial Drive and College Avenue Sunday evening, Oak Creek police said.

Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Police and fire crews found the motorcyclist dead at the scene of the incident.

No other details were released in a statement overnight.

State Patrol and the medical examiner's office are assisting Oak Creek police in their investigation.

