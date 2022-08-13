Three injured after motorcycle strikes pedestrian near 27th and Loomis

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian Friday night.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. near 27th and Loomis. Officials said a motorcycle with two people riding it crashed into a pedestrian.

All three people were taken to the hospital. The driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, is in serious condition according to MPD.

The passenger on the motorcycle, a 27-year-old woman, is in stable condition. The pedestrian that was struck, a 38-year-old man, is in critical condition.

Police did not provide many details as to how the crash happened, but is asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

