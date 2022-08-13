Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three injured after motorcycle strikes pedestrian near 27th and Loomis

One person is in serious condition, one is in critical condition, and one is stable
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian Friday night.
Ambulance
Posted at 7:21 AM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 08:31:45-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian Friday night.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. near 27th and Loomis. Officials said a motorcycle with two people riding it crashed into a pedestrian.

All three people were taken to the hospital. The driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, is in serious condition according to MPD.

The passenger on the motorcycle, a 27-year-old woman, is in stable condition. The pedestrian that was struck, a 38-year-old man, is in critical condition.

Police did not provide many details as to how the crash happened, but is asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards