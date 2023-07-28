Motorcyclist dies after being shot, crashing his bike near 37th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist has died after he was shot, causing him to crash his bike, near 37th and Villard Friday morning.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it responded to the scene around 4:05 a.m. When officers got there, they found a suspect had shot a 45-year-old man on a motorcycle.

The shooting caused the man to crash his bike. Police say the man suffered deadly gunshot injuries and died on the scene.

Now, police are looking for unknown suspects in the incident and asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

