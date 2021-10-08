Mother reacts after losing daughter, 19, in triple-homicide overnight

MILWAUKEE — Several mothers are mourning after losing their children in a triple homicide Thursday night near 8th and Cherry.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified three victims: Quinton McGee, 36, Terrence Taylor, 30 and Tanija Turner, 19.

"Everybody knows how I feel about my kids. That was my world. I don't think that's something I can face. Of seeing my child in a casket. I can't see that. I can't. That's a feeling inside of you, you would never want to see,” said Rosemary Turner, Tanija’s mother.

Family Tanija Turner





An emotional mother, broken after a devastating loss, was flanked by loved ones helping her power through the pain.

"My body's just numb, I'm going to have to see my child in a casket,” Rosemary Turner said.

Turner says it started as a simple dispute over how Tanija was parked as a driver tried getting through a narrow drive into a parking lot at the Hillside Terrance Apartments. Shortly after, the family said the situation escalated.

"All because somebody couldn't get by. Or didn't try to get by. And my daughter's life was taken,” Turner said.

One person, a 19-year-old man, survived the shooting. Tanija and two others died.

This shooting was one of four within four hours overnight. Between the four shootings, 11 people were shot.

TMJ4

"They use guns for everything because everybody is so scared to take a loss. Or anything. In some situations, it don't even be that,” Turner said.

Taylor’s mother sent TMJ4 News photos and a message via text:

“Terrance L. Taylor (Terry) was the greatest father, friend and son any mother could wish for. Terry was the original G.O.A.T.” Taylor's mother via text.

Editorial Note: G.O.A.T. is often used an an acronym for Greatest of All Time.

Turner said she feels the same love for her daughter.

"She was a very beautiful and bright young lady and had so much ahead of her,” Turner said.

Turner said she knows all three deaths could've been prevented and what's to come, three funerals, didn't have to happen to people with so much life ahead of them.

"My last memory is my daughter being in my living room. Those are the memories I want of my daughter. Not this,” she said.

At last check, police said the 19-year-old who was the fourth shooting victim is in critical condition.

