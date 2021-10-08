4 injured in 8th and Cherry shooting: Milwaukee fire dept.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department says four people were taken to the hospital from the scene of a shooting near 8th and Cherry Thursday night.

Fire officials said it happened around 9:45 p.m. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

The medical examiner has not been called to that incident.

This shooting happened around the same time of another shooting Thursday night in which three people were shot in the 2400 block of North 37th Street and were taken to the hospital, according to fire officials.

The incident sparked a massive response from police in the area of 37th and Wright.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

