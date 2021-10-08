3 people injured in 37th St. shooting, large police response: Officials

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms three people were shot in the 2400 block of North 37th Street and were taken to the hospital Thursday night.

The incident sparked a massive response from police in the area of 37th and Wright as the investigation into the incident continues.

Multiple blocks were cordoned off in the area.

Dozens of squad cars and police trucks could be seen, including a mobile command unit. Police K9s were deployed.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has not been called to the scene.

Fire officials could not confirm the extent of their injuries.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

