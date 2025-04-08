WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The mother of the 19-year-old woman who was bitten by a security K-9 at Mayfair Mall wants accountability.

"It's very important because I don't wanna see anyone child go through this. So I am 100% behind my daughter," Santana Walls said.

Nineteen-year-old Amirah Walls walked out using crutches to meet reporters with her attorney, B'Ivory LaMarr, on Tuesday.

TMJ4

Nearly two weeks ago, cell phone videos showed Amirah being bitten by a K-9 and the handler struggling to get the dog to let go. This came after a fight between two groups. Amirah's attorney maintains that the 19-year-old was not the aggressor, instead, she tried to intervene to defend her friend.

"She has puncture wounds, as well as lacerations as well as stitches. This attack on her is not only been physical, but mental as well," Walls explained.

Watch: Mother of 19-year-old bitten by security K-9 seeks accountability

Mother of 19-year-old bitten by security K-9 seeks accountability

While Amirah was present, LaMarr said that she would not be commenting publicly.

"She's still dealing with a lot of pain so she's not at a point where she's going to be talking today," LaMarr said.

Santana Walls spoke on her daughter's behalf.

"It has been very upsetting and a nightmare for my family," Santana stated.

TMJ4 asked Santana why her daughter left the mall after being bitten.

"Amirah was scared. Amirah was not aware that was a security company. She thought that those were police officers," Santana said. "She was not aware that the incident was not reported."

Amirah went to Wauwatosa Police the following day to give her side of the story.

Her mother and attorney dispute the K-9 handler's claim that Amirah tried to kick him while he was down leading the dog to bite her.

"I think that security is needed at our malls all over Wisconsin, every single state, but we do not need a security company that cannot handle or control their worker or animal," Santana said.

The K-9 handler was fired and the dog was transferred to Indiana.

Santana tells TMJ4 that her daughter is out of work while she gets care and that Amirah's college classes have switched to a virtual setting all due to the incident.

She hopes their legal action will lead to better security at Mayfair Mall.

"Just put yourself in Amirah's shoes. She's 19 years old," Santana said. " She was a victim in this matter and it should've never occurred in the way that it has."

Walls' attorney filed a civil lawsuit against the private security company Andy Frain Services, Brookfield Properties, and the K-9 handler.

TMJ4 News reached out to Brookfield Properties and Andy Frain Services for comment.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error