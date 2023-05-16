Mother of 1-year-old killed in crash says driver was the child's godmother

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and is facing potential homicide charges for a deadly overnight crash that left five people dead including a one-year-old child.

Police say she was driving a speeding car that ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle on Milwaukee’s north side just before midnight Sunday at 60th and Fond Du Lac.

Reba Beckworth This is Aniya Robinson, the 1-year-old girl who was killed in a crash near 60th and Fond du Lac last night that also took the lives of 4 others. The Medical Examiner's Office says a Kia Sedona blew a red light at about 80 MPH before the crash.

Arneisha Beckworth says she's broken. She was grieving the loss of her one-year-old daughter, Aniya Robinson, at the intersection of the crash that took her life.

“She was a happy baby,” she told TMJ4 News through tears. “She was a happy baby. It’s not right.”

Aniya was one of five people who died in the same car Sunday night at the hands of what police call reckless driving.

1-year-old Aniya Robinson

“This is what it looks like when you don't act sensible,” said Aniya’s great-grandfather, Jordan Keepers. “When you don't obey the law.”

The 20-year-old woman who was driving is now arrested for homicide.

Beckworth says that the driver was her friend.

“That was [Aniya’s] godmama, a friend of mine. That was my kid’s godmama. I trusted her with my kid,” she said.

Investigators say the mangled Kia SUV was traveling about 80 miles per hour when it ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle in the intersection.

“It wasn't a mistake,” said Keepers. “It was someone being careless, stupid, not following the rules. Everybody's gotta follow the rules. Rules are made for a reason.”

A large crowd gathered to release balloons in honor of 1-year-old Aniya, 15-year-old, Mikayla Rattler, 15-year-old Mercedes Brown-Weeks, 17-year-old Israel Williams, and a 32-year-old man who was in the car with them.

TMJ4 Balloon release for the victims on Monday.

Family members are now pleading for better decisions on the road.

“We all have to take more responsibility, talk to our loved ones, and hold each other accountable not to be driving around out here recklessly,” said relative Jiha Silhouette. “Because this is one of the most dangerous cities to drive in.”

The driver of the second car was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Content warning: Some may find this video disturbing. TMJ4 News has paused the video before the moment of impact.

Video shows moments before collision that killed 4 near 60th and Good Hope

