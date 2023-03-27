Mother arrested; accused of leaving deceased newborn in Whitewater field

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Officers arrested a mother they believe abandoned a deceased newborn in a field in Whitewater earlier in March of 2023.

Whitewater police said in a statement they arrested a 39-year-old Whitewater woman, believed to be the mother of the deceased newborn.

Police forwarded the following charges to the district attorney's office:



Concealing Death of a Child

Resisting or Obstructing Officer

The police department did not release any other information, other than she was arrested last Friday.

By Mariam Mackar, Mar 04, 2023

Newborn baby found dead in field, Whitewater police say

Flowers, toys and balloons are all part of a growing memorial on the edge of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Whitewater Police say they found a dead newborn baby in a field at the park on Saturday.

Officials say it’s an ongoing investigation—leaving more questions than answers for a heartbroken community.

“It just doesn’t make any sense. It’s devastating and I broke into tears,” shared Rebecca Wetter, a resident of Twin Oaks.

Wetter has lived in the mobile park for three years. She says, as a mother of three, hearing that news was unimaginable.

“I wouldn’t even bring my kids home [that night], because what do you tell your kids is going on over there? You can’t tell a child that they just found a baby out in the field up the street from your house.”

Wetter is one of many residents now left to wonder how this tragedy took place.

“Anyone in here I’m sure would have taken that baby in until it found a good home. There are safe havens, why couldn’t you have done that?”

Visitors to the infant’s memorial on Sunday dropped off stuffed animals and were moved to tears.

The Whitewater Police Department also reminds the public of Wisconsin’s Safe Haven for Newborns legislation (Wis. Stat. 48.195).

This law guarantees the rights of parents giving up custody of newborn babies, 72 hours old and younger, anonymously and confidentially. Newborns can be given up to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services, or hospital staff members without fear of legal consequences.

The department released the following statement:

Whitewater Police are seeking any information that may assist in the investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 option #4, or email our Detective Bureau directly at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Justin Brock) and aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Anthony Heilberger). Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.

