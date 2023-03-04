Whitewater Police investigating death of found newborn

The Whitewater Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found dead on Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park just after 11 a.m. for a report of a newborn located in a field. The investigation remains ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

The department released the following statement:

"The Whitewater Police Department also wants to ensure the public is aware of the Safe Haven for Newborns legislation (Wis. Stat. 48.195). This law guarantees the rights of parents relinquishing custody of newborn babies, 72 hours old and younger, anonymously and confidentially. Newborns can be relinquished to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services practitioner, or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences."

Whitewater Police are seeking any information that may assist in the investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 option #4, or email our Detective Bureau directly at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Justin Brock) and aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Anthony Heilberger). Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com.

