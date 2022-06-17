More than 500 bikes to be given away this weekend

MILWAUKEE — On June 18th there is an opportunity for kids to get a free bike during the annual Sixteenth Street bike day.

Rosamaria Martinez, Vice President of Community Health Initiatives said the bikes were donated from the community in part from the Lake Express Ferry bike round-up event.

She said it's wonderful to see the community donate items that will have a lasting impact.

"This is an opportunity to engage with others be a part of the community and have a good time," said Martinez.

Teenagers and kids 18 years old and younger are eligible to receive a bike. When they arrive they will receive a passport and take the booklet to five different stations to learn about safety and healthy activities. After it's completed, they will then get a bike, lock, and helmet.

Martinez said she hopes these bikes promote families and communities coming together along with kids choosing health activities this summer.

"They can be active in their community and be outside it doesn’t have to be expensive," said Martinez.

The free event takes place on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kosciuszko Park on Milwaukee's south side.

