Live updates: More than 5,000 without power in Riverwest neighborhood amid heavy snow

MILWAUKEE — More than 5,000 We Energies customers are without power in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.

This comes amid a Winter Weather Advisory and nasty roads as snow returns to the area this Halloween evening.

7:35 p.m. update: Over 5,300 We Energies customers without power

7:10 p.m. update:

7:10 pm - Snow is still falling from Milwaukee to the south, and Racine is getting thundersnow.

Snow will wind down from north to south, ending over the next 2-3 hours area wide.

Radar: https://t.co/yChMSd05F3 #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Eiw4ZblOGY — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) November 1, 2023

6:36 p.m. update: Milwaukee DPW issues update on its snow operation:

"This evening we began a General Ice Control (GIC)which is our most common operation. We deploy about 100 salt trucks to maintain safe and passable streets. The salt is pre-wetted with salt brine which activates the salt sooner and reduces salt bounce. We are addressing the main streets first and will then move onto the side roads. Our crews will be out for as long as needed. While plowing should not be needed these trucks are equipped with an underbody plow for use during lighter accumulation snow and a front plow for heavier snow."

6:32 p.m. update: Over 5,100 We Energies customers without power

6:13 p.m. update: Over 4,500 We Energies customers without power in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, the We Energies outage map shows. A TMJ4 News reporter reports all street lights in the area of Holton and Locust are out. The main area of the outages appears to be on Holton, just south of Capitol.

6:11 p.m. update:

Storm Chaser dressing up as a Clydesdale this snowy Halloween… trudging through the slushy/icy snow on the freeway.



It’s slow going… we’re going about half speed on the freeway. Take your time!!! pic.twitter.com/b5YH9Vg33T — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) October 31, 2023

6:11 p.m. update:

Special Marine Warning including the Lake Michigan from Sheboygan to Port Washington WI 5NM offshore to Mid Lake, Lake Michigan from Port Washington to North Point Light WI 5NM offshore to Mid Lake and Sheboygan to Port Washington WI until 8:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/XUUI79o436 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) October 31, 2023

6 p.m. update: TMJ4 full snow coverage including road conditions

Halloween snow coverage: Heavy snow rotates through SE WIsconsin

6 p.m. update: The City of Sheboygan cancels trick or treat. It is rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.

5:34 p.m. update:

Gridlocked on 43 South north of Port Washington pic.twitter.com/0xWU2zTd92 — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) October 31, 2023

5:07 p.m. update: Trick-or-treaters in Waukesha bracing the snow and chilly temps

TMJ4

5 p.m. update: TMJ4 news coverage on the weather and road conditions

Halloween weather: UP to 2 inches of snow possible, slick roads

4:49 p.m. update:

Big time snow bursts right now in Ozaukee county and dropping down into Milwaukee. Terrible timing for evening commute. Please be careful and don’t drive if you don’t have to. pic.twitter.com/Jygi4fLQCF — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) October 31, 2023

4:40 p.m. update:

4:40 pm - Reports of thundersnow coming from Sheboygan and Ozuakee Co, and you can see a few lighting strikes over the lake.

Radar: https://t.co/yChMSd05F3 #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lsGhfbHcsb — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) October 31, 2023

4:25 p.m. update:

4:25 pm - Lake enhanced snow is working down the lake shore and will have a major impact on the evening commute.

Live updates at 4, 5 and 6pm on TMJ4 News. Watch live: https://t.co/YElHBeW4Mn #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Jwd1UNneIj — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) October 31, 2023

4:10 p.m. update: Waterspout spotted in Sheboygan over Lake Michigan (Credit: Travis Klingbeil)

Travis Klingbeil

4 p.m. update: TMJ4 news coverage on the weather and road conditions

Up to 2 inches of snow possible on Halloween

1:45 p.m. update:

NEW: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for lake shore counties through this evening.

A band of lake effect snow is expected to impact the afternoon/evening commute, causing hazardous conditions for drivers. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/NDCfWAHP5r — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) October 31, 2023

