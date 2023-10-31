Watch Now
Live updates: More than 5,000 without power in Riverwest neighborhood amid heavy snow

Halloween snow coverage: Heavy snow rotates through SE WIsconsin
Posted at 2023-10-31T18:12:08-0500
and last updated 2023-10-31 20:54:31-04

MILWAUKEE — More than 5,000 We Energies customers are without power in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.

This comes amid a Winter Weather Advisory and nasty roads as snow returns to the area this Halloween evening.

Check below for live updates.

7:35 p.m. update: Over 5,300 We Energies customers without power

7:10 p.m. update:

6:36 p.m. update: Milwaukee DPW issues update on its snow operation:

"This evening we began a General Ice Control (GIC)which is our most common operation. We deploy about 100 salt trucks to maintain safe and passable streets. The salt is pre-wetted with salt brine which activates the salt sooner and reduces salt bounce. We are addressing the main streets first and will then move onto the side roads. Our crews will be out for as long as needed. While plowing should not be needed these trucks are equipped with an underbody plow for use during lighter accumulation snow and a front plow for heavier snow."

6:32 p.m. update: Over 5,100 We Energies customers without power

6:13 p.m. update: Over 4,500 We Energies customers without power in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, the We Energies outage map shows. A TMJ4 News reporter reports all street lights in the area of Holton and Locust are out. The main area of the outages appears to be on Holton, just south of Capitol.

6:11 p.m. update:

6:11 p.m. update:

6 p.m. update: TMJ4 full snow coverage including road conditions

6 p.m. update: The City of Sheboygan cancels trick or treat. It is rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.

5:34 p.m. update:

5:07 p.m. update: Trick-or-treaters in Waukesha bracing the snow and chilly temps

IMG_1586 (1).jpg

5 p.m. update: TMJ4 news coverage on the weather and road conditions

4:49 p.m. update:

4:40 p.m. update:

4:25 p.m. update:

4:10 p.m. update: Waterspout spotted in Sheboygan over Lake Michigan (Credit: Travis Klingbeil)

image (11).png

4 p.m. update: TMJ4 news coverage on the weather and road conditions

1:45 p.m. update:

