Wisconsin trick-or-treaters brace ghastly Halloween snow

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The only thing scarier than snow before November is not getting any candy on Halloween, so Southeastern Wisconsin trick-or-treaters made sure that didn't happen.

Whether they were fans of the early snowfall or would rather do without it committed trick-or-treaters made their way through the slush to get their goods.

Brookfield parents say this amount of snow on the spookiest day of the year is a first for them.

“I haven’t seen this, not even as a kid,” said Tom De Pons. “It’s been cold but never snow especially this much snow. It hasn't deterred the kids from coming out here, though.”

De Pons says the inconvenience isn’t a total surprise for the badger state.

“It’s just Halloween in the snow! It’s Wisconsin so it’s not like it’s totally out of the possibility - so we're still gonna do what we gotta do, right?”

From dragons to cowgirl Barbies, kids still brought out their best costumes to show off on Tuesday. Despite this year's celebration featuring snowplows and snow-covered skeletons, the ghastly weather didn't stop these ghouls from making the most of the night's priorities: having fun and getting candy.

