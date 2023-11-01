First snow brings frights on Wisconsin freeways on Halloween

It was less treats and more tricks on freeways across Southeast Wisconsin as motorists dealt with the first snow of the season on Halloween.

From Sheboygan to Kenosha, reports of crashes filled the DOT’s tracker as drivers got their snow legs ready, dealing with the snow on the roads for the first time this season.

It took crews in TMJ4 News’ Storm Chaser almost two hours to get from Sheboygan to the news station on Capitol Drive, a trip that would normally take about an hour.



Gridlocked on 43 South north of Port Washington pic.twitter.com/0xWU2zTd92 — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) October 31, 2023

Just north of Port Washington, gridlock traffic crawled due to a disabled semi. Crews noticed another vehicle that had skidded off the freeway along the way.

These weren’t the usual nightmares expected on Halloween, but it’s something Wisconsin motorists are ready for.

“You don’t know what other drivers are doing, so you want to take it easy,” David Nivongsa said. “Be aware of everything around you. I’m not too nervous. Just maybe take it easy and make sure everything is all good.”

“The driving can be a bit spookier than the season,” Hannah Mueller said with a smile.

Mueller is a student at Concordia University. She commutes on the backgrounds all year round. Even with the conditions she was facing Tuesday Night, she was ready.

“I love living here,” Mueller said. “Getting used to everyone forgetting how to drive after the first snow takes a bit. It’s pretty wet, pretty slippery but not too terrible. It’s Wisconsin. Drive slow. There’s no reason to be in that much of a hurry.”

The City of Milwaukee says it has 100 salt trucks out taking care of the slick spots across the city with a brine-moistened salt meant to activate sooner and reduce salt bounce. While trucks are equipped with snow plows, the amount of snow won’t necessitate the City to use those plows, only the blades under the trucks to clear lighter accumulation.

The City of West Allis’ website says it has 40 pieces of equipment used to tackle events like this.

