Monster Jam returns to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum in 2022

Posted at 11:51 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26

MILWAUKEE — Get ready to rev your engines - Monster Jam is coming back to Milwaukee in 2022.

The "action-packed motorsports experience" will come to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9.

"Wisconsin fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions," a news release says.

Here's a look at the trucks you can expect to see in this year's lineup, courtesy of Monster Jam:

Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga; Max-D driven by Tom Meents; El Toro Loco driven by Mark List; TBA driven by Todd LeDuc; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo; Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner; Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard.

For tickets or more information, click this link.

