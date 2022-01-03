Monster Jam returning to Fiserv Forum this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Monster Jam is returning to Fiserv Forum this weekend, Jan. 8-9.

You can learn more and purchase tickets on their website here. Tickets start at $22.

During the event last year, people had four chances to see $250,000, 12,000-pound, 12-foot-tall Monster Trucks crash, soar, and crunch at Fiserv Forum.

It took 100 truck-loads of dirt to fill up Fiserv and get it ready for the weekend shows last year. Along with the Grave Digger, people saw the Black Pearl, Whiplash and the Scooby-Doo truck.

“You know I take out my aggression on this truck, so that way when I go home, I'm the safe driver," Linsey Read, the driver of the Scooby-Doo truck, said.

It's a good thing she takes it out on the track and not the road. One of the craziest things Linsey ever did was perform a cartwheel in her truck and land it safely.

More importantly for Linsey, who is a mom to three daughters, competing means a whole lot more than just getting a trophy.

James Groh Linsey Read is just one of five women to compete in Monster Jam. There are 50 competitors overall.

“Cause I have a little girl at home, so I want to pave the way for her to come and hopefully do this one day as well.”

Out of about 50 Monster Jam drivers, only five were women last year.

“Maybe I can do it long enough to where my daughters can come up and we can compete together. That would be amazing.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip