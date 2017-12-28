MKE Mayor urges residents to pay property taxes before new year

"Individuals who have property tax bills and income tax liability to the state of Wisconsin that exceeds $10,000, that amount above $10,000 will no longer be deductible," he said.
Some states along the east coast allow residents to prepay their 2018 property taxes before the end of the year to also be able to deduct that amount as well.
"It is unfortunate that the state of Wisconsin has not taken advantage of this action," Barrett said.
If you want to avoid a huge line that will only grow over the next couple of days, city hall isn't the only place to pay your property taxes. There are nine U.S. Banks across the city where you can pay as well.