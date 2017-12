GERMANTOWN - The old adage of firefighters saving cats from trees isn’t a dead one.

Germantown firefighters proved that Wednesday when Engine Company 64 rescued Waffles the cat from a tree in -16 degree weather.

In a post on Facebook, the fire department said Waffles was up in a 24-foot tree, and firefighters climbed a ladder to get the scared kitty down.

Waffles has since been returned to its owners and is back in the warm house.