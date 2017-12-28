Acting Milwaukee Sheriff stops driver doing 80 in a 50 mph zone

MILWAUKEE - Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt wants you to know his position won’t keep him behind a desk.

The sheriff’s office reported that Schmidt made a traffic stop Tuesday after he saw a driver in the Mitchell Interchange going more than 30 mph over the speed limit and cutting in and out of lanes.

“I’ve made it clear through our saturation speed patrols that stopping reckless drivers on our freeways is a priority,” Schmidt said. “Keeping drivers safe from those whose dangerous driving behaviors show a disregard for the lives of others on the road is a public safety issue.”

The driver was on a suspended license and was found with a hypodermic needle in his coat pocket. He was booked and released from the county jail.

Schmidt is one of five people currently in the running to become interim sheriff. Gov. Scott Walker is expected to make a final decision by the end of the year.