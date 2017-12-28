Acting Milwaukee Sheriff stops driver doing 80 in a 50 mph zone

“I’ve made it clear through our saturation speed patrols that stopping reckless drivers on our freeways is a priority,” Schmidt said. “Keeping drivers safe from those whose dangerous driving behaviors show a disregard for the lives of others on the road is a public safety issue.”
The driver was on a suspended license and was found with a hypodermic needle in his coat pocket. He was booked and released from the county jail.
Schmidt is one of five people currently in the running to become interim sheriff. Gov. Scott Walker is expected to make a final decision by the end of the year.