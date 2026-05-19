MADISON, Wis. — A Saturday performance at Minocqua Brewing Company's Madison taproom is no longer being promoted under the Watertown Wind Symphony name.

Kirk Bangstad, who owns Minocqua Brewing Company and is running for governor of Wisconsin, originally posted a photo on Facebook that read "Watertown Wind Symphony to play banned song at the Minocqua Brewing Company."

Several parents contacted TMJ4 after seeing the post, saying their teens would not be playing at the event.

Watch: Minocqua Brewing Company owner clarifies Watertown performance and fundraising details

Concerns over Minocqua Brewing Co. event

"The Watertown Wind Symphony as a title is not involved in this," Bangstad said in a Facebook live stream Tuesday morning.

Minocqua Brewing Company

Bangstad updated his post to clarify that the performers will be playing on their own accord — not as the Watertown Wind Symphony.

"Kids, who are in the Watertown Wind Symphony have decided to play this song. As well as alumni, and guest artists to make sure that all parts of the song can be played," Bangstad said.

According to the Watertown Music Boosters, about 27 people are volunteering to perform at the taproom on Saturday.

Beyond the performance, the brewery has raised $65,000 for the Watertown High School band. Bangstad said that money will be donated to a separate 501(c)(3) created by parents within the past few days.

A spokesperson for the Watertown Music Boosters said the band director and students will decide how the funds are spent. That could include purchasing new instruments for students.

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