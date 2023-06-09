Milwaukee's PrideFest reports record-breaking attendance in 2023

MILWAUKEE — PrideFest reports record-breaking turnout in 2023.

The LGBTQ+ festival at Henry Maier Festival Park was attended by 42,603 people. The three-day festival June 1-3 surpassed its attendance goal of 40,000, according to a news release.

That's compared to 38,731 people in 2021 and 46,000 in 2019, the last time the festival was held over four days.

PrideFest had five stages and 400 people involved - including entertainers and stage crews. They also had 197 vendors selling food, merch, sponsors and other items.

Milwaukee Pride president and CEO Wes Shaver issued a statement, saying:

“PrideFest as a whole struck a different chord this year. It’s hard to put into words, but it’s clear to me that PrideFest’s appeal as a festival (in its most base and simple form) is the widest it’s ever been. Tens of thousands of people flooded Henry Maier Festival Park to not just support LGBT people and spaces, but to participate in them and the music, dancing, food and fun.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip