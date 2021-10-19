Milwaukee's National Bakery & Deli selling Aaron Rodgers 'I own you' cookies

MILWAUKEE — Never fear, Milwaukee — your opportunity to commemorate Aaron Rodgers' recent trash talk against the Chicago Bears in the form of dessert has arrived.

Milwaukee's National Bakery & Deli is selling cookies Tuesday afternoon that feature a photo of Rodgers paired with the now-iconic phrase "I own you!" written in icing.

"Limited supply, so please place an order or stop by to make sure you 'own' a few of these," a Facebook post from the bakery says.

What prompted the outburst from Rodgers? In postgame media interviews, Rodgers said a fan giving him a "double bird" in the Soldier Field crowd is what inspired this particular rhetoric.

"I looked up in the stands, and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird," Rodgers said, according to ESPN. "I'm not sure what came out of my mouth next."

Rodgers is now 22-5 all-time against the Bears, so perhaps he's earned the right to make such comments.

National Bakery & Deli has locations in Milwaukee, Brookfield, and Greenfield. Get more information on their website here.

