'I own you': Aaron Rodgers reminds Bears fans who owns them, social media erupts

The Green Bay Packers are 5-1 after a victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. But it's not the win itself the most fans are talking about this morning.

After Aaron Rodgers picked up a touchdown with his legs in the fourth quarter to more or less cement a Green Bay win, he looked up at the stands as the FOX cameras caught him yelling "I still own you! I still own you!"

While Chicago fans probably did not find the comment amusing, the bit of trash talk immediately was a hit with Packers fans - identified as a new Rodgers classic along other lines like "R-E-L-A-X" and "run the table."

What prompted the outburst? In postgame media interviews, Rodgers said a fan giving him a "double bird" in the Soldier Field crowd is what inspired this particular rhetoric.

"I looked up in the stands, and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird," Rodgers said, according to ESPN. "I'm not sure what came out of my mouth next."

Rodgers is now 22-5 all-time against the Bears, so perhaps he's earned the right to make such comments.

The Packers will host the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 24 at noon at Lambeau Field.

