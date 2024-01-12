Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport dealing with dozens of flight cancellations

Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport is open Friday, but travelers are faced with plenty of flight cancellations and delays.

Mary Jo Ola took these pictures at the terminal Friday:

Mary Jo Ola Cancelled flights at Mitchell International Airport



Mary Jo Ola Long lines at Mitchell International Airport



Mary Jo is at the airport now working to learn more about how travel will be affected by Friday's winter storm. This story will be updated.

