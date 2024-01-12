Watch Now
Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport dealing with dozens of flight cancellations

Crews are on the tarmac working to de-ice runways and plans. But, many travelers will have to deal with delays and cancellations.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 13:12:31-05

Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport is open Friday, but travelers are faced with plenty of flight cancellations and delays.

Mary Jo Ola took these pictures at the terminal Friday:

Cancelled flights at Mitchell International Airport
Cancelled flights at Mitchell International Airport
Long lines at Mitchell International Airport
Long lines at Mitchell International Airport

Mary Jo is at the airport now working to learn more about how travel will be affected by Friday's winter storm. This story will be updated.

